PREMIERE: Black Dogs – 13 Bastards

Start stretching that mosh muscle, it's time for some new fast and heavy tunes to throw yourself around to – courtesy of Black Dogs.

If you’re a fan of what’s been pouring out of northern England recently – While She Sleeps, Dead Harts etc, then this one is for you. The metallic hardcore noisebastards Black Dogs released their debut album last year and we’re premiering the video for new single 13 Bastards.

The band are touring next month, starting at Sonisphere. Find the dates on their Facebook page.