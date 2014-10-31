PREMIERE: Aborted – Cenobite video

When it comes to playing death metal that gleefully rips your face off and dropkicks it into the depths of Hell, few do it better or with more bug-eyed malice than Aborted.

Reliable purveyors of extreme brutality that boasts as much groove as it does blasting fury, these rapacious Belgians have excelled themselves on latest album The Necrotic Manifesto, and this brand new video suggests that despite their veteran status, they have yet to abandon their frankly admirable obsession with all things gore-drenched and gruesome. This is the perfect soundtrack to your Friday afternoon killing spree, folks.

Latest album The Necrotic Manifesto is available on iTunes.