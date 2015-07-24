Praying Mantis stream All I See

Praying Mantis have launched a stream of their latest track, All I See.

It’s lifted from their 10th studio album Legacy, set for release on August 21 via Frontiers Music. Hear it below.

It’s be their first title with vocalist John Cuijpers and drummer Hans Zandt. They join bassist Chris Troy, along with guitarists Tino Troy and Andy Burgess on the follow-up 2009’s Sanctuary.

Legacy is now available to pre-order with an instant download of All I See.

Legacy tracklist