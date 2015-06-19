Praying Mantis lay down their Legacy

Praying Mantis have announced their 10th album will be released in August.

The NWOBHM veterans issue Legacy on August 21 via Frontiers Music. It is their first album to feature Dutch duo, vocalist John Cuijpers and drummer Hans Zandt. The lineup is rounded out by guitarists Tino Troy and Andy Burgess, along with bassist Chris Troy.

It will be the follow-up to 2009’s Sanctuary.

Tino Troy says: “We had some great laughs doing this album, as usual. But at the same time we took it very seriously to get the right sound.”

Legacy tracklist