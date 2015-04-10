Powerwolf proud of album no. 6

Powerwolf have finished mixing their sixth album Blessed & Possessed, the band have confirmed.

The follow-up to 2013’s Preachers Of The Night will launch in July via Napalm Records and was helmed by Fredrik Nordstrom, Henrik Udd and Jens Bogren.

The band say in a statement: “We’ve just had the pleasure of listening to the mastered album for the very first time. We’re more than proud and satisfied with the result, and yet can hardly believe we’ve finished this intense production.

“Both Fredrik and Jens did killer jobs giving these songs exactly the sound they need.”

The German band, who last year issued part two of their career-spanning anthology titled The History Of Heresy II, have lined up one UK show as part of a wider European tour to promote the new album. They’ll play London’s O2 Academy Islington on September 9.