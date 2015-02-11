Porcupine Tree, Opeth and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’re celebrating the debut album from Steven Wilson’s Porcupine Tree, On The Sunday Of Life.

And there’ll be LOADS of tunes from Dream Theater, Symphony X, Tesseract, Periphery, Opeth, Orphaned Land and Satyricon.

Plus we’ll be talking about the news that the probability of time travel is being investigated by academics at the University of Birmingham. The likelihood of time travel might be “infintessimal”, says Dr Effingham, but it’s not impossible. Take us to the stars, doc!

Anyway, it got us thinking… if you could go back to one point in time, to one great event, what would it be and why? We’d opt for Alexander the Great ousting the Persian army or man walking on the moon, over to you…

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.