Pope Francis releases rock album

Pope Francis is releasing a rock album. Wake Up! hits the shelves on November 27 and features 11 choral numbers reimagined by contemporary composers alongside excerpts from Pope Francis’s speeches taken from the Vatican Radio Sound Archive.

Wake Up! is about ”not giving up in asking ourselves questions about purposes and meanings of everything,” says The Pontiff.

The album includes contributions from Tony Pagliuca, founder of the Italian progressive rock legends Le Orme, whose classic Felona e Sorona album was re-recorded for Charisma Records in 1974 with lyrics translated by Van Der Graaf Generator vocalist Peter Hammill.

The Album comes with a 24-page booklet that includes prayers, lyrics and excerpts of speeches by the the Holy Father, with translations in English and Spanish. More information is available on the Believe Digital website.