Pop Evil take sober look at career

Pop Evil frontman Leigh Kakaty says giving up alcohol has allowed him to better focus on the band’s career.

They’ve just released fifth album Up via eOne Music, the follow-up to 2013’s Onyx, and previously issued the tracks In Disarray and Footsteps from the record.

Kakaty tells Loudwire: “Once you’re sober and you’re seeing straight, you understand the responsibility and you really focus on the music and what it should be. It’s definitely been a huge eye opener for me and the band.

“We wanted to refocus our whole image and how we are on and off stage.”

He says it’s “an honour and a privilege” to make music for a living, and reports calling their latest album Up was a reflection of the band’s positive outlook.

Kakaty adds: “We want to do our part to remind people that rock and roll is alive and well. It’s OK to be you, to be yourself. We don’t have to do what everyone expects us to do, we’re not going to put out singles and albums that people expect us to do.

“We’re going to write music that we feel we can bring on stage and make the most of it, and hopefully give our fans the best live experience they can have.”

Pop Evil head out on the road across the US next month to support the new release.

Sep 08: Columbia Rose Music Hall, MO Sep 09: Joplin Venue 3405, MO Sep 10: Fort Collins Aggie Theatre, CO Sep 11: Grand Junction Pork And Hops Festival, CO Sep 12: Tucson Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, AZ Sep 14: Knoxville The International, TN Sep 15: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA Sep 16: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC Sep 18: Norfolk The Norva, VA Sep 20: Washington 9:30 Club, DC Sep 22: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY Sep 23: Hartford Webster Underground, CT Sep 25: Marietta The Adelphia Music Hall, OH Sep 26: Janesville JJO Sonic Boom, WI Sep 27: Green Bay The Marq, WI Oct 10: Chester PPL Park, PA Oct 24: Sacramento Aftershock 2015, CA