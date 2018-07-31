Police apologise for Marilyn Manson ‘arrest’ stunt

The Bangor Maine Police Department have issued a statement explaining why one of their officers was filmed ‘arresting’ Marilyn Manson backstage at the Impact Music Festival.

Manson and Zombie were both playing at the event on Sunday as part of their Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour. And, following the performances, Manson posted two videos on Instagram.

The first showed him smoking with the caption: “I don’t like the drugs…” followed by a clip showing a police officer handcuffing him with the tag: “But the cops like me…”

And with fans confused and requesting information from the police department, they’ve explained what was going on in a humorous Facebook post.

Police say: “In the interest of saving us a whole lot of call-backs, Marilyn Manson was merely handcuffed and released immediately thereafter.

“Officer Curtis Grenier, typically listening to only Enya, and a little bit of Oasis, was posted backstage during the Impact Music Festival. He did not recognise Mr. Manson without his stage makeup – our apologies.

“Later, when approaching Rob Zombie, Officer Grenier was overheard saying, ‘I have never seen him in The Walking Dead, so I don't know what the big deal is.’

“Grenier has been spoken to and relieved of backstage concert-related duties for the foreseeable future. The Chief has determined that Grenier can work backstage during Lord Of The Dance or anything related to Disney.

“Keep your hands to yourself, leave other people's things alone, and be kind to one another. We will be here. With the Beautiful People.”

Manson was forced to cancel his appearance in Toronto last week due to illness, but Zombie went ahead with his set and performed an impromptu take on Manson’s cover of The Eurythmics track Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).

The tour continues next month.

I don’t like the drugs... Marilyn Manson A photo posted by @marilynmanson on Jul 29, 2018 at 8:09pm PDT

But the cops like me... Marilyn Manson A photo posted by @marilynmanson on Jul 29, 2018 at 8:28pm PDT

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson: The Twins Of Evil 2018 North American tour

Aug 07: Wantagh Jones beach, NY

Aug 08: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 09: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 11: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT

Aug 12: Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 14: Atlanta Cellairis Amp At Lakewood, GA

Aug 16: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Aug 17: Austin 360, TX

Aug 18: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 20: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 22: Salt lake City Usana Amp, UT

Aug 24: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amp, CA

Aug 25: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Aug 26: Phoenix Ak Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 28: Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 29: Irvine Fivepoint Amp, CA