Poison planning 2015 tour

Poison are planning to return to the road next year, frontman Bret Michaels has confirmed – and he thinks they’ll record another album too.

Drummer Rikki Rockett last week revealed talks were underway to stage what will be their first tour since 2011’s 25th anniversary shows.

Now Michaels tells Cleveland Scene: “It looks like it will happen. It’s been a few years – we just want to put together the right package to celebrate with everyone.”

The band’s last album was 2007 covers collection Poison’d, while their most recent original studio record was 2002’s Hollyweird. Asked about the chances of a follow-up, the singer says: “I’m sure it will happen. We’re all just in different places right now, but we’re never done making music.”

Rockett said the only shows on their current schedule were two corporate performances, commenting: “They’re fun and they pay very well. It gives us a chance to get together and play.”