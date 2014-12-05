Poison Idea 'reborn' after line-up changes

Portland punks Poison Idea will release their seventh studio album Confuse And Conquer on the Southern Lord label next year.

The album will be their first full-length since 2006’s Latest Will And Testament and the first since the death of guitarist Tom ‘Pig Champion’ Roberts the same year. It also marks the return of bassist Chris ‘Spider’ Carey and new members Brandon Bentley and Nathan ‘Skinny’ Richardson.

The band say feel that the positive attitude in the recording process has been like a rebirth.

Vocalist Jerry A says: “We’ve been screwing around for too long. We had to hang back and see whose heart was really in this thing we’ve been doing for 30 years and who was bullshitting.

“Everybody in the band now lives to play and make music. That comes first. It always has, it just took a long time to filter out the flakes and keep the diehards.

“As far as I’m concerned, it feels like being reborn, having a second wind, a hardcore revival, and just discovering meaning, all at the same time. To put it mildly, we’re happy. No stopping from here out.”

Poison Idea released two Record Store Day singles this year, one of which was a split with Pantera, who covered their track The Badge in 1994.