Play as Avenged Sevenfold’s M Shadows in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4's zombie update

By () Metal Hammer  

The band have provided music for the video game series in the past - now you can play as vocalist M Shadows in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Operation Apocalypse Z

Avenged Sevenfold
Avenged Sevenfold's M Shadows, centre
(Image credit: Avenged Sevenfold)

Avenged Sevenfold are no stranger to fans of smash hit video game franchise Call Of Duty.

The band have provided the tracks Not Ready To Die for Call Of Duty: Black OpsCarry On for Call Of Duty: Black Ops IIJade Helm for Call Of Duty: Black Ops III and Mad Hatter for last year’s Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Today sees the launch of the Operation Apocalypse Z update on the PS4 version of Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4, which brings legions of undead to the game – and rather than record another track, this time Avenged Sevenfold frontman M Shadows is a playable character in the game.

The news was revealed in a live stream with developer Treyarch, where Shadows called his inclusion in the game “a dream come true.”

He added: “I can’t wait to see what kind of videos people make with my character. I’m really excited to see what people do with this. Our fans are going to have a good time with it and I’m expecting a lot of shenanigans with my character for sure.”

Operation Apocalypse Z will be released on other platforms in the near future. Check out the trailer below.

