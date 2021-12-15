Platinum-selling children's entertainers The Wiggles have covered Queen and AC/DC

Renowned Australian children's entertainers The Wiggles have launched a cover of Queen's classic 1974 hit Bohemian Rhapsody. It comes from their upcoming album ReWiggled, which also features versions of songs by AC/DC, The Rolling Stones, Blondie and more.

ReWiggled, which will be released on March 11 next year, is divided into two parts. The first features Aussie acts like The Chats, Custard, and the Melbourne Ska Orchestra covering Wiggles songs, while the second sees the The Wiggles record a series of covers inspired by their contribution to Like A Version, the segment on Aussie radio station Triple J in which bands perform two songs: one of their own, and a cover.

“It’s been really enjoyable, and also so humbling, hearing all these wonderful artists doing their versions of Wiggles songs," says Wiggles founder and 'Blue Wiggle' Anthony Field. "They’re all so very talented."

“And it’s been a real thrill to get back in the studio together with all the Wiggles – the current members and the OG’s – to record some cover versions of our own. We had so much fun doing Elephant [originally by Tame Impala] for Like A Version, and now we’re really excited for people to hear what we’ve cooked up for this record!”

The Wiggles 30th anniversary tour hits Australian arenas in February, with support from Polish Club, DZ Deathrays, Planet and more. Tickets are on sale now. Full ReWiggled tracklist below.

The Wiggles: ReWiggled tracklist

Side One

DZ Deathrays – Hot Potato

Spacey Jane – D.O.R.O.T.H.Y (My Favourite Dinosaur)

Stella Donnelly – Ba Ba Da Bicycle Ride

The Chats – Can You (Point Your Fingers And Do The Twist?)

Emily Wurramara – Dressing Up

Polish Club – Apples & Bananas

Donny Benet – Sicily (I Want To Go)

San Cisco – H.O.L.I.D.A.Y.

Custard – Do the Propeller!

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Say The Dance, Do The Dance

Dami Im – Big Red Car

Luca Brasi – The Shimmie Shake

Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Were All Fruit Salad!

Side Two

Elephant (original by Tame Impala)

Bohemian Rhapsody (original by Queen)

Umbrella (original by Rhianna)

Thunderstruck (original by AC/DC)

Pub Feed (original by The Chats)

Sunday Girl (original by Blondie)

Get On The Good Foot (original by James Brown)

Praise You (original by Fatboy Slim)

Brand New Key (original by Melanie)

She's A Rainbow (original by The Rolling Stones)

Live It Up (original by Mental As Anything)

Shipping Up To Boston (original by Dropkick Murphys)