Plant short film teases 10th solo effort

Robert Plant has released a short film teasing his upcoming solo album.

The video, entitled Returning To The Borders, can be seen below. It explores the themes of his album Lullaby and… The Ceaseless Roar which is released on Monday, September 8.

It will be the Led Zeppelin hero’s 10th solo album.

In the film, Plant wonders the English countryside while recalling his travels in the American south – travels which influenced the album’s lyrics.

He says: “I’ve been away a long time from these borders. I spent a lot of time traveling through the south. I was searching to see if I could find out the character of the area from the radio that was on in the car. So I wrote the lyrics against an amazing link to those days, back in the 1930s and ’40s, when the south was the centre of the black revolution in music, before the Great Migration up to Chicago.”

Robert Plant: Returning To The Borders