Plant praises Phil Collins for inspiring his solo career

Robert Plant has praised Genesis mainman Phil Collins for encouraging his solo career.

And Plant reveals the vocalist and drummer’s positivity had a lasting impact and gave him the drive he needed to move on after Led Zeppelin split in 1980 following the death of sticksman John Bonham.

Plant tells The Pulse Of Radio: “I made my business to go out and start again at the age of 32. It’s hysterical, really, when you think about it now. But I worked with Robbie Blunt, who was a particularly fine guitarist. And I was graced by my first two solo records Pictures at Eleven and The Principle of Moments.

“A drummer contacted me and said, ‘I love Bonham so much I want to sit behind you when you sing.’ It was Phil Collins. His career was just kicking in and he was the most spirited and positive and really encouraging force, because you can’t imagine what it was like – me trying to carve my own way after all that.”

Aside from appearing on both of Plant’s first solo studio albums, Collins was also behind the kit for Led Zep’s infamous 1985 Live Aid performance at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia. And the Genesis man recently recalled how he realised he’d made a mistake hooking up with Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page and bassist John Paul Jones shortly after the set started.

He said: “If I could have walked off, I would have done. But then we’d all be talking about why Phil Collins walked off Live Aid – so I just stuck it out.

“It was a disaster, really. Robert wasn’t match-fit with his voice and Jimmy was out of it, dribbling. It wasn’t my fault it was crap.”

Plant wrapped up a UK and Ireland tour in November to support his latest release Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar and has constantly stated there’s no chance of a Led Zeppelin reunion.