Placebo frontman Brian Molko charged after labelling Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni a "piece of s***, fascist, racist” and a "Nazi" during festival appearance

Brian Molko has been hit with a defamation charge after calling the Italian PM a "Nazi" during a performance at Sonic Park festival in 2023

Brian Molko has been charged with defamation for calling the Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni a "piece of s***, fascist, racist” and a "Nazi" while on stage.

The Placebo frontman shared his thoughts on the politician during his band's appearance at Italy's Sonic Park festival in 2023, while performing to a crowd of 5000 people.

Following a police complaint at the event, prosecutors launched an investigation into the musician for “contempt of the institutions", according to Italian newspaper La Stampa.

On February 17, Italy’s justice ministry accepted the request from prosecutors to charge Molko for his words against Meloni, which could leave the musician with a fine of up to €5,000 (£4,200).

In other defamation cases in the country, offenders can be sent to prison for up to three years, however Justice minister spokesman for Carlo Nordio said a prison sentence for Molko is unlikely.

Members of Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party, which has been linked to Italy's neo-fascist movement, has demanded that Molko publicly retract his words and apologise.

Lawmaker Augusta Montaruli said of the case: “We cannot let an international event that attracts so many people (to Italy) be ruined by filthy words which, amidst a general silence, aim to attack the institutions of the republic".

The case follows calls for Meloni to lessen Italy's strict defamation laws in order to match other international standards for freedom of expression.

In previous years, the PM successfully sued investigative journalist Robert Saviano for calling Meloni a "bastard" over her migration policies, after a baby died while crossing the Mediterranean. He was fined €1,000 (£830).

The right-wing Brothers of Italy party was voted into power in Italy in 2022.

