Pink Floyd fans under police investigation after holding street party amid lockdown

Police in New Jersey say they were verbally abused when they attempted to break up a street party involving around 30 Pink Floyd fans over the weekend – despite there being a lockdown in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rumson Police Department were called to a house on Saturday where they found two members of the public with guitars, mics and amps entertaining a gathering of “40-50 year olds” – who were on the front lawn and in the middle of the street – with a selection of acoustic Pink Floyd classics.

When cops moved to disperse the crowd, they were met by cries of “Fuck the police” and “Welcome to Nazi Germany.”

The Rumson Police Department later issued a statement saying: “As the old saying goes, in the midst of all this chaos, the band still played on, that is until they were advised in the middle of the 1975 classic Wish You Were Here, that they must stop the show.

“Sadly, I’m sure we all wish we could be here, and the Rumson Police Department takes no enjoyment in ruining anyone’s fun. However we all have a responsibility to take this pandemic seriously and adhere to the social distancing requirement.

“We also need to be a good role model for our children and be kind and understanding during these times.

“Please use this incident as a learning experience for everyone. If we have to respond to another ‘corona party’ we will be using a zero tolerance approach and everyone involved will be charged with Disorderly Conduct. We are all in this together and together we need to make smarter choices.”

Police Chief Scott Paterson later reported that the matter is now under investigation by the Rumson Police Department and charges are pending.

To date, New Jersey has recorded 37,505 positive tests for coronavirus, while 917 people have died in the state.