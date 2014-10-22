Pink Floyd album on course for record

Pink Floyd album The Endless River has become the most pre-ordered Amazon title of 2014 – and it’s on course to take the all-time record.

The band’s first release since 1993’s The Division Bell is a tribute to late keyboardist Rick Wright and it’ll be launched on November 10. There’s still time for it to overtake One Direction, Robbie Williams and Take That in the retailer’s historical chart.

Meanwhile, frontman David Gilmour has admitted wife Polly Samson’s lyrics for Louder Than Words – the final track on what he says will be their final album – addresses the dysfunction that plagued the band throughout their career.

He tells Absolute Radio: “She’s describing the slightly dysfunctional human relationships that we have within Pink Floyd and how a lot of the time we don’t communicate that well. We’re not that good at talking to each other – but when we play our instruments together, there’s a communication that speaks louder than words.”