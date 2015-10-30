Pil release Bettie Page promo

Public Image Limited have released a video for their track Bettie Page.

Frontman John Lydon told Rolling Stone that the early Playboy Playmate was a “pioneer”. It appears on PiL’s latest album What The World Needs Now, released in September.

They previously unveiled a video for Double Trouble.

On the album writing and recording process, Lydon told Classic Rock last month: “We were all gagging at the bit to get in and just enjoy each other’s company. And this is the end result. That’s not to say that we’re perfect human beings. We had arguments, but they always led to good things.

“There’s none of that petulance that I’ve seen with other people I’ve worked with over the years. PiL is now in a position where I’ve always wanted us to be – completely independent of outside authority.”

PiL are currently on tour across North America.

Oct 31: New Orleans Voodoo Music And Arts Experience Festival, LA

Nov 01: Memphis New Daisy Theatre, TN

Nov 03: Athens Georgia Theatre, GA

Nov 05: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Nov 06: St Petersburg State Theatre, FL

Nov 07: Orlando The Plaza Theatre, FL

Nov 10: Washington U Street Music Hall, DC

Nov 11: Philadelphia Trocadero Theatre, PA

Nov 12: Pittsburgh The Altar Bar, PA

Nov 14: Montreal La Tulipe, QC

Nov 15: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Nov 16: New York Playstation Theater, NY

Nov 18: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

Nov 19: Lincoln Knickerbockers, NE

Nov 20: Denver Gothic Theatre, CO

Nov 22: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Nov 23: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Nov 25: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Nov 27: San Francisco The Chapel, CA

Nov 28: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Nov 29: Los Angeles Fonda Theatre, CA