Phoenix fans the flames: Slipknot’s maggots create bonfire in mosh pit

Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow set at the Ak-Chin Pavilion i Phoenix, Arizona was disrupted last night as some over-enthusiastic ‘maggots’ set the mosh-pit ablaze during their headline performance.

Clearly aware that the nontet’s Roadshow will wrap this coming weekend with a brace of show in Los Angeles.the good people of Phoenix gave the visitors a warm welcome by torching law chairs in the venue’s general admission standing area.

According to some concert-goers, the show was halted and fire trucks were brought on-site to quell the flames, which meant that, in order to complete their set before curfew, the ’Knot were forced to cut two songs - Duality and Spit It Out - from their set.



Arizona is fucking wild @slipknot pic.twitter.com/HF9DBURbH1November 3, 2021 See more

As previously revealed, Slipknot will livestream their November 5 Knotfest LA show globally.

As part of the broadcast from the Banc of California Stadium, ticket holders will not only get to see Slipknot’s striking new production, but will also be served up a feast of hard-hitting material from select acts on the bill, including Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange, and ‘sons of Slipknot’ Vended. A special performance from metallic dance troupe Cherry Bombs is also included in the package. Tickets are on sale now, priced at a discounted pre-sale cost of $15, with on-the-day tickets being $20. Knotfest members will be eligible to purchase tickers at a discounted price of $12. Tickets bundled with event merchandise are also available.

The livestream will remain active and accessible for 72 hours following its initial broadcast.

In further tech news, the band have launched a new website that appears to feature nine snippets of new studio recordings by the band.

The website, thechapeltownrag.com features nine animated images, each of which plays a short audio clip when selected. Each animation appears to be associated with an NFT (non-fungible token), although all are currently flagged as 'sold out.' There's also a link to a wallet on the WAX blockchain, an online ecosystem used previously by artists including Megadeth and Babymetal to manage their NFT releases.