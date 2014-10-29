Pete Townshend 'hates' The Who

Pete Townshend says he "hates" The Who and that he regrets signing up for the band's upcoming farewell tour.

As well as the tour which kicks off in Glasgow on November 30, The Who are celebrating their 50th anniversary with the 2CD set The Who Hits 50, released on November 3.

But guitarist Townshend says he isn’t looking forward to the year-long jaunt, even if playing live is second nature to him.

According to the Toronto Sun, Townshend tells Event magazine: “It seemed like a good idea about six months ago but I hate performing and The Who and touring. But I’m innately good at it, I don’t find it hard.”

The Who Hits 50 includes new track Be Lucky, released earlier this month. And frontman Roger Daltrey hinted that an album of new material could be on the way.

Nov 30: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena

Dec 05: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Dec 07: Birmingham NIA

Dec 09: Newcastle Metro

Dec 11: Liverpool Echo Arena

Dec 13: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Dec 15: Cardiff Motorpoint

Dec 17: London O2 Arena