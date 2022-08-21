Perhaps inevitably, Toyah and Robert Fripp have covered Limp Bizkit's Nookie

Robert Fripp and Toyah have put the weekend's traditional Sunday Lunch performance schedule to good use this week, covering Limp Bizkit's iconic nu metal banger Nookie, much to the delight/dismay (delete as appropriate) of the watching internet.

After an introduction from Fripp that's punctuated by errors and his now-traditional exclamation of "Bollocks!", the frisky pair proceed to take the 1999 smash to places it's clearly never been before, climaxing the performance as Fripp bellows his similarly-traditional Sunday lunch greeting and Toyah throws up the horns.

The word "Nookie" – a British slang term for sexual intercourse – gained popularity on the other side of the pond after the band saw it used on the cover of a porn magazine and based the song's lyrics around it.

"Lethal [Limp Bizkit's DJ] had a beat, and I was playing guitar, Wes Borland told Song Facts (opens in new tab). "We started playing, making up this outro on the spot to a different song, and went, 'Whoa, this is really cool,' and we made up a quick verse/chorus. And we were like, 'Okay, what's the working title of this one going to be called?' The beat was sampled off of an Italian porn movie from the '70s or something, that Lethal had in a library. It was like, 'That beat's from a porn movie, we should call this song 'Nookie.''

Meanwhile, a new date has been added to Robert Fripp and David Singleton's North American speaking tour, which kicks off on September 16 at The Royal in Toronto. The new show will be at the Madison Theater in Covington, KY, on October 6. Full dates below.

Robert Fripp and David Singleton: That Awful Man & His Manager tour 2022

Sep 16: Toronto The Royal, ON

Sep 17: Montreal Club Soda, QC

Sep 18: Quebec City QC Imperial Bell, QC

Sep 19: Syracuse Carrier Theater, NY

Sep 21: Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Sep 22: Boston City Winery, MA

Sep 23: New York City Winery, NY

Sep 24: Albany Swyer Room, NY

Sep 26: Bethlehem Musikfest Cafe, PA

Sep 27: Red Bank The Vogel, NJ

Sep 28: Philadelphia City Winery, PA

Sep 30: Washington City Winery, DC

Oct 01: Annapolis Ram’s Head Live, MD

Oct 02: Oakmont Oaks Theater, PA

Oct 04: Ferndale The Magic Bag, MI

Oct 05: Cleveland Music Box Supper Club, OH

Oct 06: Covington, Madison Theater, KY

Oct 08: Milwaukee Wilson Theater-Marcus Center, OR

Oct 09: Chicago City Winery, IL