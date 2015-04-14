Percy Sledge dead at 73

Singer Percy Sledge has died at the age of 73.

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, best known for his 1966 smash hit When A Man Loves A Woman, passed away at his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA, this morning.

Steve Green from talent agency Artists International Management Inc tells the BBC: “He was one of my first acts, he was a terrific person and you don’t find that in this business very often. He was truly a standout.”

Sledge underwent surgery for liver cancer in January 2014, but resumed touring soon after.

In 1989, he was an inaugural winner of the Rhythm and Blues Foundation Pioneer Award. His 1994 album Blue Night won the Soul/Blues Album Of The Year prize at the Blues Music Awards. His Rock Hall induction came in 2005.