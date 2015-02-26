Pearl Jam ex wanted by police

Former Pearl Jam drummer Dave Abbruzzese is wanted by police over suspected drugs offences.

A reward has been offered by Denton Country Crimestoppers in Texas after an arrest warrant was issued in September last year.

Abbruzzese was a member of Pearl Jam from 1991 until 1994 and took over from Matt Chamberlain just before the release of groundbreaking debut album Ten. He played on follow-ups Vs and Vitalogy. He left ahead of the third album’s release after relations became strained with his bandmates.

Denton County Sheriff’s Office describe him as 5ft 8in tall, weighing 220lbs with black hair and hazel eyes, and he’s wanted for possible control substance possession. Information leading to his arrest could lead to a reward of up to $1000.