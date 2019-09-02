Paul McCartney’s grandson mugged at knifepoint in London

Paul McCartney says one his grandsons was mugged at knifepoint in London.

The former Beatle didn’t say which of his grandsons was the victim, but did report that the young man said he had felt like a "coward” for not fighting back against the armed robber.

McCartney tells The Times (via Billboard): “He was saying the worst thing was that he should have just thumped the guy – he came back and felt a coward.

“I said, ‘No, no, no, no! The guy had a knife and you don’t know, the guy might be able to use that knife.’”

McCartney added that the incident brought back memories of when he was mugged in Liverpool when he was younger.

He said: “When I was a kid, it was four guys and they nicked my watch. I was of a similar age. I just happened to be on my own, bigger kids came along and it was the same feeling.

“I thought at the time, ‘I have got to learn karate and be a black belt and then I’ll get them!’ It was the worst thing.”

