Paul McCartney to release new children’s book Hey Grandude!

Paul McCartney has written a children’s picture book which is set to be published next year.

It's titled Hey Grandude! and is said to be “a heart-warming family story inspired by Paul’s own experience of being a grandfather.”

The book will be published by Puffin across the world on September 5, 2019, and will be illustrated by Kathryn Durst.

McCartney says: “I’ve written a new children’s picture book. It’s called Hey Grandude! Why? Well, I’ve got eight grandchildren and they’re all beautiful and one day one of them said to me, ‘Hey Grandude!’ I said, ‘What?’ I thought, ‘I kind of like that,’ so from then on I was kind of known as Grandude.

“I thought, ‘You know what, it’s actually a nice idea for a book.’ So I started to write some stories and then I talked to the publishers and they liked what I was doing.”

McCartney adds: “It’s about a character called Grandude who represents grandfathers everywhere. He has four grandchildren and he calls them ‘chillers.’

“They love him and they go on adventures with him and he’s kind of magical, so you’ll see that in the book. I wanted to write it for grandparents everywhere – and the kids – so it gives you something to read to the grandkids at bed time.”

Durst says she’s “thrilled” to be able to create the book’s illustrations and adds: “This story especially resonated with me because I have wonderful childhood memories of my dad taking my siblings and me on exciting adventures, just like Grandude does in the book.

“I am very excited to be able to work with Paul McCartney on this project. It has been such a treat to collaborate with such an inspiring and accomplished artist. We both want to make an exciting and beautiful book that kids will want to read again and again!”

Watch a video of McCartney talking about the project below.