"Protect Paul McCartney at all costs": Macca spotted at Taylor Swift concert dancing with fans and handing out friendship bracelets

Paul McCartney was spotted at a Taylor Swift concert this weekend, dancing with fans and swapping friendship bracelets.

On June 23, The Beatle showed up for the third of Swift's eight shows at Wembley Stadium this summer, along with a number of stars including Peter Gabriel, Jon Bon Jovi, Cate Blanchett and more.

Multiple clips of McCartney's attendance have made their way online, showing him boogieing with Swifties and taking part in the fandom's tradition of swapping friendship bracelets at her concerts.

Within one video, the music legend can be seen dancing to the Swift track But Daddy I Love Him. In other posts, fans show off their gifts from the star, with one bracelet reading the word 'bejewelled'.

Another fan writes "Protect Paul McCartney at all costs". How sweet. Check out the footage below.

Elsewhere at the show, Swift seemingly appeared to respond to a comment made by Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, in which saw him suggest that she does not perform live.

During Foos' sold-out performance at the London Stadium in east London the day before, the frontman acknowledged the fact that Swift was onstage 15 miles away at Wembley Stadium in north London.

“I tell you, man, you don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” Grohl told the crowd. “So we like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour.' That’s because we actually play live."

At the end of the Love Story singer's show, she praised her team for their live performance, stating: “Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”