Paul McCartney reveals One On One tour dates

Paul McCartney has revealed the first batch of dates for his upcoming One On One tour.

He’ll play shows in Fresno, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Little Rock and Sioux Falls in April and May, with further dates to follow.

The shows are in addition to the Beatles icon’s three gigs in Germany.

Tickets for the North American dates go on sale at 10am local time on March 14.

This week, McCartney led the tributes to Beatles producer Sir George Martin, who died at the age of 90. McCartney said: “If anyone earned the title of the fifth Beatle it was George.

“From the day that he gave The Beatles our first recording contract, to the last time I saw him, he was the most generous, intelligent and musical person I’ve ever had the pleasure to know.”

Apr 13: Fresno SaveMart Arena, CA

Apr 15: Portland Moda Center, OR

Apr 17: Seattle Key Arena, WA

Apr 19: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Apr 30: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

May 02: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

May 28: Dusseldorf Esprit Arena, Germany

Jun 10: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Jun 14: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany