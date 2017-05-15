Paul McCartney posts Pirates Of The Caribbean teaser

Paul McCartney has released a picture of himself in full costume ahead of the release of Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

The former Beatle filmed a cameo for the latest in the Johnny Depp-led saga, which is set for release on May 26.

E Online report that McCartney will play a jail guard in the film – although judging by his swashbuckling outfit in the picture, he looks more like one of Jack Sparrow’s relations.

The singer and bassist isn’t the first rock star to appear in the long-running franchise, with Rolling Stone Keith Richards previously appearing as Capatain Teague, Sparrow’s father in two of the Pirates Of The Caribbean films.

View a trailer for the new film below.

In March, McCartney revealed he was working on the follow-up to 2013’s New with Adele producer Greg Kurstin.

He told the BBC’s 6 Music: I’m making a new album which is great fun. I’m in the middle of that. I’m working with a producer I first worked with two years ago on a piece of music I’m doing for an animated film.”

Speaking about Kurstin, who has also worked with artists including Beck, The Flaming Lips and Panic! At The Disco, McCartney adds: “He went on to work with Beck and got Best Album Of The Year with Beck.

“Then he went on to work with Adele and has just got Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, with Adele, of course and just got Producer Of The Year.

“My only worry is, people are going to go, ‘Oh there’s Paul going with the flavour of the month.’”

Further album details will be released in due course.

How do you follow The Beatles? Paul McCartney reveals how Wings soared