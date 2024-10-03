Paul McCartney has kicked off the latest leg of his Got Back tour with a sold-out show at the 60,000-capacity Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay. The 82-year-old kicked off the entertainment with a 14-song soundcheck for VIP ticketholders before completing a mammoth 37-song setlist stuffed with classics by The Beatles and Wings.

Among the Beatles songs performed during the near-three-hour set were opener A Hard Day's Night, She's A Woman, Got To Get You Into My Life, Lady Madona, Hey Jude (see video, below), George Harrison's classic Something, and the final section of Abbey Road's second side medley, Golden Slumbers, Carry That Weight and The End. McCartney also gave a live debut to Now And Then, the John Lennon demo that was turned into a 'new' Beatles song last year (video below).

Other songs in the set included Jet, Band On The Run and Live At Let Die by Wings, the solo classic Maybe I'm Amazed, and In Spite Of All The Danger, the first song recorded by McCartney, Lennon and Harrison's pre-Beatles band The Quarrymen. Full setlist below.

Prior to the set, McCartney entertained VIP ticketholders with a soundcheck that included songs by Carl Perkins, Big Joe Turner and Jesse Fuller as well as the more familiar Beatles and Wings hits. Full setlists and videos below.

The first leg of the Got Back tour began in April 2022 with a show at the Spokane Arena in Washington and finished at the UK's Glastonbury Festival two months later. A second leg followed in 2023, kicking off with a run of Australian dates before crossing the Pacific to complete a series of shows in Mexico and South America. The latest leg will take in another 10 shows in South America before heading to Europe and a final date at London's O2 Arena on December 16. Full dates below.

Paul McCartney: Estadio Centenario soundcheck setlist

Instrumental Jam

Honey Don't (Carl Perkins cover)

Honey Hush (Big Joe Turner cover)

Hi, Hi, Hi

Coming Up

Got to Get You Into My Life

C Moon

Let 'Em In

Every Night

San Francisco Bay Blues

Ram On

Midnight Special (traditional)

Queenie Eye

Lady Madonna

Paul McCartney: Estadio Centenario setlist

A Hard Day's Night

Junior's Farm

Letting Go

She's a Woman

Got to Get You Into My Life

Come On to Me

Let Me Roll It

Getting Better

Let 'Em In

My Valentine

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five

Maybe I'm Amazed

I've Just Seen a Face

In Spite of All the Danger

Love Me Do

Dance Tonight

Blackbird

Here Today

Now and Then

New

Lady Madonna

Jet

Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!

Something

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

Band on the Run

Get Back

Let It Be

Live and Let Die

Hey Jude

Encore

I've Got a Feeling

Birthday

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)

Helter Skelter

Golden Slumbers

Carry That Weight

The End

Paul McCartney: Got Back tour 2024

Oct 05: Bueno Aires River Plate Stadium, Argentina

Oct 06: Bueno Aires River Plate Stadium, Argentina

Oct 11: Santiago Estadio Monumental, Chile

Oct 15: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Oct 16: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Oct 19: Florianópolis Estádio da Ressacada, Brazil

Oct 23: Cordoba Mario Alberto Kempes, Argentina

Oct 27: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

Nov 01: Bogotá Estadio El Campín Colombia

Nov 05: San José Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Nov 08: Guadalupe Estadio BBVA, Mexico

Nov 12: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Nov 14: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Nov 17: Mexico City Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico

Dec 04: Paris La Defense Arena, France

Dec 05: Paris La Defense Arena, France

Dec 09: Madrid Wizink Centre, Spain

Dec 10: Madrid Wizink Centre, Spain

Dec 14: Manchester Co-Op Live, UK

Dec 15: Manchester Co-Op Live, UK

Dec 18: London The O2, UK

Dec 19: London The O2, UK

Paul McCartney tickets.