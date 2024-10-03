Paul McCartney has kicked off the latest leg of his Got Back tour with a sold-out show at the 60,000-capacity Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay. The 82-year-old kicked off the entertainment with a 14-song soundcheck for VIP ticketholders before completing a mammoth 37-song setlist stuffed with classics by The Beatles and Wings.
Among the Beatles songs performed during the near-three-hour set were opener A Hard Day's Night, She's A Woman, Got To Get You Into My Life, Lady Madona, Hey Jude (see video, below), George Harrison's classic Something, and the final section of Abbey Road's second side medley, Golden Slumbers, Carry That Weight and The End. McCartney also gave a live debut to Now And Then, the John Lennon demo that was turned into a 'new' Beatles song last year (video below).
Other songs in the set included Jet, Band On The Run and Live At Let Die by Wings, the solo classic Maybe I'm Amazed, and In Spite Of All The Danger, the first song recorded by McCartney, Lennon and Harrison's pre-Beatles band The Quarrymen. Full setlist below.
Prior to the set, McCartney entertained VIP ticketholders with a soundcheck that included songs by Carl Perkins, Big Joe Turner and Jesse Fuller as well as the more familiar Beatles and Wings hits. Full setlists and videos below.
The first leg of the Got Back tour began in April 2022 with a show at the Spokane Arena in Washington and finished at the UK's Glastonbury Festival two months later. A second leg followed in 2023, kicking off with a run of Australian dates before crossing the Pacific to complete a series of shows in Mexico and South America. The latest leg will take in another 10 shows in South America before heading to Europe and a final date at London's O2 Arena on December 16. Full dates below.
Paul McCartney: Estadio Centenario soundcheck setlist
Instrumental Jam
Honey Don't (Carl Perkins cover)
Honey Hush (Big Joe Turner cover)
Hi, Hi, Hi
Coming Up
Got to Get You Into My Life
C Moon
Let 'Em In
Every Night
San Francisco Bay Blues
Ram On
Midnight Special (traditional)
Queenie Eye
Lady Madonna
Paul McCartney: Estadio Centenario setlist
A Hard Day's Night
Junior's Farm
Letting Go
She's a Woman
Got to Get You Into My Life
Come On to Me
Let Me Roll It
Getting Better
Let 'Em In
My Valentine
Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five
Maybe I'm Amazed
I've Just Seen a Face
In Spite of All the Danger
Love Me Do
Dance Tonight
Blackbird
Here Today
Now and Then
New
Lady Madonna
Jet
Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!
Something
Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
Band on the Run
Get Back
Let It Be
Live and Let Die
Hey Jude
Encore
I've Got a Feeling
Birthday
Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)
Helter Skelter
Golden Slumbers
Carry That Weight
The End
Paul McCartney: Got Back tour 2024
Oct 05: Bueno Aires River Plate Stadium, Argentina
Oct 06: Bueno Aires River Plate Stadium, Argentina
Oct 11: Santiago Estadio Monumental, Chile
Oct 15: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil
Oct 16: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil
Oct 19: Florianópolis Estádio da Ressacada, Brazil
Oct 23: Cordoba Mario Alberto Kempes, Argentina
Oct 27: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru
Nov 01: Bogotá Estadio El Campín Colombia
Nov 05: San José Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica
Nov 08: Guadalupe Estadio BBVA, Mexico
Nov 12: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico
Nov 14: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico
Nov 17: Mexico City Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico
Dec 04: Paris La Defense Arena, France
Dec 05: Paris La Defense Arena, France
Dec 09: Madrid Wizink Centre, Spain
Dec 10: Madrid Wizink Centre, Spain
Dec 14: Manchester Co-Op Live, UK
Dec 15: Manchester Co-Op Live, UK
Dec 18: London The O2, UK
Dec 19: London The O2, UK