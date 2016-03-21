Paul Gilbert's I Can Destroy set for May release

Mr Big guitarist Paul Gilbert will release his 18th solo album in May, he’s revealed.

I Can Destroy is issued on May 27 via earMusic, after originally being released only in Japan late last year.

The record is produced by Kevin Shirley and the label says it “features 13 very diverse rock-tunes and an amazing band of Freddie Nelson and Tony Spinner on guitars and vocals, Kevin Chown on bass and Thomas Lang on drums.”

It’s the follow-up to his 2014 solo effort Stone Pushing Uphill Man.

Paul Gilbert I Can Destroy Tracklist