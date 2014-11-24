Patrick Stewart plays bad guy in punk movie

X-Men and Star Trek icon Sir Patrick Stewart has revealed himself as the villain in punk movie Green Room, due next year.

He’s tweeted a picture of himself in character as Darcy Banker, the “unflinching leader of a ferocious white supremacy group.”

Production firm Broad Green say of the plot: “After stumbling upon a horrific act of violence, a young punk rock band find themselves trapped in a secluded venue, fighting for their lives against a gang of skinheads intent on eliminating all witnesses.”

Starring alongside Stewart are Anton Yelchin, Imogen Poots, Alia Shawkat, Joe Cole, Callum Turner, Mark Webber, Kai Lennox, Eric Edelstein, Macon Blair. More details will be released in due course.