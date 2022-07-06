Parkway Drive announce new album Darker Still, release new video The Greatest Fear

Aussie metal heavyweights Parkway Drive have officially unveiled all the details of their upcoming seventh album. Titled Darker Still, the record is the follow-up to 2018's Reverence and will land on September 9 via Epitaph.

"When Parkway originally started out, we all were trying to push ourselves to do more than we possibly could," says frontman Winston McCall of the new album. "What you hear on Darker Still is the final fulfilment of our ability to learn and grow catching up with the imagination that we have always had."

"I'm really proud of what we have achieved together," adds guitarist Jeff Ling, "and feel that as musicians, we have really ascended to new realms of class and ability."

"There are compositions and songs that we'd never attempted before – or, to be more accurate, which we have attempted in the past, but not had the courage, time or understanding to pull off," says McCall. He also notes that the album explores the concept of the "dark night of the soul: the idea of reaching a point in your life where you are faced with a reckoning of your structure of beliefs, your sense of self and your place in the world, to a point where it's irreconcilable with the way that you are as a person."

The album announcement is accompanied by the release of a brand new single and accompanying video. Titled The Greatest Fear, it's another slab of anthemic, stomping riffage from the Byron Bay five-piece.

"The greatest fear, the one we all share; this song is about the unifying force we all must face —death," explains McCall. "The goal was to create a song that saw death not as something that separates, but something that connects us all on our paths. Musically, we wanted to create a song that did this concept justice. It's heavy, it's epic and when it stomps it leaves an impact."

Parkway Drive tour Europe later this year. Watch the video for The Greatest Fear below.

Parkway Drive European tour 2022

Sep 09: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, DE

Sep 10: Prague Forum Karlin, CZ

Sep 12: Brussels Forest National, BE

Sep 13: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, LUX

Sep 14: Frankfurt Festhalle, DE

Sep 16: Zürich Samsung Hall, CH

Sep 17: Munich Olympiahalle, DE

Sep 18: Vienna Stadthalle, AT

Sep 20: Berlin Velodrom, DE

Sep 21: Hamburg Barclays Arena, DE

Sep 23: Amsterdam AFAS Live, NL

Sep 24: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, DE

Sep 25: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, DE

Sep 27: Paris Zenith, FR

Sep 30: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Oct 01: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Oct 02: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Oct 03: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK