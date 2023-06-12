Watch: hundreds of fans started circle pitting around Parkway Drive's Winston McCall in the middle of their Download set and it looks amazing

By Merlin Alderslade
( Metal Hammer )
published

Have you ever seen fans circle pitting AROUND a singer before?!

Winston McCall at Download 2023
(Image credit: @metal_hammer on TikTok)

Unless you were on a self-imposed exile from rock and metal this past weekend, you're probably aware that the biggest Download festival in history took just place at Donington Park. Featuring a stacked lineup over four whole days, it included two banger headline sets from Metallica, a first ever headline appearance from Bring Me The Horizon and killer sets from Slipknot, Ghost, Architects, Pendulum, Alexisonfire and many, many more.

One of the most hilarious (and actually pretty damn badass) moments of the whole weekend, however, came during Parkway Drive's set, which took place late in the day on the festival's Apex stage, where they sub-headlined on Sunday night (June 11) under Slipknot.

Before launching into a pulverising Idols And Anchors, Parkway frontman Winston McCall, dressed in eye-catching white regalia, found himself a few rows deep into the crowd. Acknowledging that he looks something like "a big fucking roundabout", the singer challenged the fans around him to start circle pitting...er...well...around him!

Cue a few hundred Parkway fanatics immediately taking Winston up on his offer, and one of the most instantly iconic Download visuals officially in the books. Even Winston himself looks blown away by the participation, laughing and shouting in delight before bringing the noise.

Watch the brilliant moment below, and check out Parkway Drive's full Download 2023 setlist just below that.

@metal_hammer

♬ original sound - MetalHammer

Parkway Drive Download 2023 setlist

1. Glitch
2. Prey
3. The Void
4. Soul Bleach
5. Vice Grip
6. Dedicated
7. Idols And Anchors
8. Shadow Boxing
9. Darker Still
10. Bottom Feeder
11. Crushed
12. Wild Eyes

Merlin Alderslade
Merlin Alderslade
Executive Editor, Louder

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He is also probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 