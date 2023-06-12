Watch: hundreds of fans started circle pitting around Parkway Drive's Winston McCall in the middle of their Download set and it looks amazing

Unless you were on a self-imposed exile from rock and metal this past weekend, you're probably aware that the biggest Download festival in history took just place at Donington Park. Featuring a stacked lineup over four whole days, it included two banger headline sets from Metallica, a first ever headline appearance from Bring Me The Horizon and killer sets from Slipknot, Ghost, Architects, Pendulum, Alexisonfire and many, many more.

One of the most hilarious (and actually pretty damn badass) moments of the whole weekend, however, came during Parkway Drive's set, which took place late in the day on the festival's Apex stage, where they sub-headlined on Sunday night (June 11) under Slipknot.

Before launching into a pulverising Idols And Anchors, Parkway frontman Winston McCall, dressed in eye-catching white regalia, found himself a few rows deep into the crowd. Acknowledging that he looks something like "a big fucking roundabout", the singer challenged the fans around him to start circle pitting...er...well...around him!

Cue a few hundred Parkway fanatics immediately taking Winston up on his offer, and one of the most instantly iconic Download visuals officially in the books. Even Winston himself looks blown away by the participation, laughing and shouting in delight before bringing the noise.

Watch the brilliant moment below, and check out Parkway Drive's full Download 2023 setlist just below that.

Parkway Drive Download 2023 setlist

1. Glitch

2. Prey

3. The Void

4. Soul Bleach

5. Vice Grip

6. Dedicated

7. Idols And Anchors

8. Shadow Boxing

9. Darker Still

10. Bottom Feeder

11. Crushed

12. Wild Eyes