Paramore score their third UK number 1 album with This Is Why

Paramore have scored their third UK number 1 album with This Is Why.

Speaking exclusively to OfficialCharts.com, Paramore say: “For this record, which was so inspired and influenced by some of our favourite British bands over the last couple decades, to debut at Number 1 in the UK is so ridiculously cool and surreal.

“As if we weren’t already dying to get back over there and play some shows. Thank you to the fans and friends over there for all your love. Thanks for waiting for us. Be there soon!”

The Franklin, Tennessee band previously hit Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with Brand New Eyes (2009) and Paramore (2013).

Reviewing the album, Louder's Maddy Howell wrote, "This Is Why is an eclectic culmination of everywhere the trio have been so far and everywhere they have the potential to go."

Hayley Williams' band have just released Running Out Of Time, as the third single from This Is Why.

Directed by Ivanna Borin, the track's video sees frontwoman Williams stuck for ideas whilst working in the studio, before being chased down a rabbit-holed guitar case by a set of anthropomorphic guitars and drums.

The singer then travels across a strange world reminiscent of the bizarre landscapes in Lewis Caroll's Alice In Wonderland, meanwhile undergoing numerous eccentric costume changes and appearing in peculiar environments, such as a room made of spikes and a barren, dream-like desert.

Paramore previously released This Is Why and The News as singles.

There was good news for Paramore's friends and former tourmates YouMeAtSix in this week's chart too, with the Surrey quintet debuting at number 4 with their eighth album, Truth Decay.



"Whenever guitar bands do well in the charts, it feels like a moment," YouMeAtSix's Josh Franceschi told OfficialCharts.com this week. "It’s a reminder to those artists who are just starting out – with grassroots venues really struggling and finding it difficult to get onto festival bills – it’s a reminder of how important guitar music is.

"When everybody starts winning at the same time, there’s a massive shift in the tide. Paramore coming back, Fall Out Boy coming back with a new record, Blink-182 returning with the original members; it just feels like a really critical time for a renaissance of guitar music. To be a part of that feels very strange but really special.

"Hopefully it encourages young musicians to not think ‘it’s all about TikTok, we’ve got no chance.’ No. Get in your practice room, get in your garage or your local venue and tag team it with other bands and tour. It’s always been that simple, we’ve just got to remind everybody that it’s possible."