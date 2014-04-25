Papa Roach to crank up the emotion

Papa Roach singer Jacoby Shaddix says the band's upcoming eighth album will feature some of the most personal songs he's ever written.

While describing the new material overall as “fiery” and “the sickest, most illest P-Roach record to date, guaranteed”, Shaddix adds that one of the tracks is an ode to a deceased friend who helped him get clean.

Speaking to Loudwire, he says: “We’ve got a song called Just As Broken As Me that’s about forgiveness when you don’t want to forgive but you know it’s the best thing to do.

“We have a song called Never Have To Say Goodbye. It’s about a really good friend of mine who passed away the last couple of years. I never got to say my piece, and he was someone who really helped me when I was down and out and helped me clean my life up. And then I went out there and lived that wicked life again and when I was out there, he passed away. I’ve always had a hole in my heart from that so I decided to write a song about that.”

The band have previously hinted at a new single coming out in July, with the album – a follow-up to 2012’s The Connection – to follow around September this year.