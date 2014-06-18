Page won't give up Led Zep hopes

Jimmy Page has not given up on making music with Robert Plant again, saying he has some “really good ideas.”

Plant recently described the idea of Led Zeppelin touring again as “everything that’s shitty about big-time stadium rock.” But Page says he is still open to the idea, although he adds that recording his ideas with another musical project is more likely.

Led Zep last performed together in 2007 as part of the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert at the O2 Arena in London. The show was later released on a DVD called Celebration Day.

Page tells the Berkshire Eagle: “Robert seems really keen on just wanting to make music on his own without any of his previous band members. It seems quite apparent because I’ve seen him with these projects that come and go during the period where I’ve been dealing with this project, with the exception of the O2 and Celebration Day.

“That’s all right because it is what it is. I certainly have some really good ideas. I want to be seen playing this new material, say next year.”

Page adds that they band opted to disband after the death of John Bonham in 1980 because going on without him would have been “dishonest”, but that the 2007 reunion proved they could pull it off.

He says: It would be totally dishonest. So it took time, a time to be able to reconsider doing anything like that. But of course, we did do it and we did it well.”