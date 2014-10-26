Ozzy can’t recall all his strange studio sessions

Ozzy Osbourne thinks he’s taken part in more unusual studio collaborations than people know about – but admits he can’t remember for sure.

His solo career is on hold while Black Sabbath focus on their final album and tour. The frontman this week said he hoped original drummer Bill Ward would be involved.

But there’s a chance that the next thing his fans hear might be along the lines of his 1994 duet with Miss Piggy or his 2005 cover of Stayin’ Alive, based on Dweezil Zappa’s 1991 version.

Ozzy tells Esquire: “Believe me, I’m not a big Miss fucking Piggy fan. You’ve got to be careful about what you do. Whatever you put on a track, somebody somewhere will put it out someday.

“I don’t remember everything I recorded, but you’ll hear it. When I was fucked up all the time I did some crazy shit, you know?”

His most successful one-off was Close My Eyes Forever, the duet he wrote and recorded with Lita Ford in 1988. He explains: “She was being managed by my wife. I went to the studio and it half got written. I went back to England the following week, and my wife phones me and says, ‘You know that song you were writing?’ I go, ‘What song?’ She says, ‘Lita wants to work it out with you.’

“So I fly back to LA and do the song. I said, ‘You know what, Lita? You can have it. I don’t want nothing from it.’ It turned out okay – I was pretty happy with the end result, and she was too.”

