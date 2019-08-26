Ozzy Osbourne reveals why The Ultimate Sin is his least favourite solo album

Last week, it was announced that Ozzy Osbourne would release a limited edition vinyl box set celebrating his solo career.

See You On The Other Side will feature all Ozzy’s studio albums and live records, along with a collection of non-LP tracks and a host of other extras.

And in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Ozzy has revealed his least favourite studio album – and it’s 1986’s The Ultimate Sin, the record that featured the hit single Shot In The Dark.

Ozzy says: “Producer Ron Nevison didn’t really do a great production job. The songs weren’t bad, they were just put down weird.

“Everything felt and sounded the fucking same. There was no imagination. If there was ever an album I’d like to remix and do better, it would be The Ultimate Sin.”

As for the limited edition collection, Ozzy adds: “It’s like a trip down memory lane in a lot of respects, especially the album sleeves. That’s the thing I miss now with albums – you used to have a double sleeve with something you could read.”

Each disc on See You On The Other Side will be presented on hand-pressed, multi-coloured splatter vinyl, while the box set will come with 10 newly designed 24 x 36 posters, 12 augmented reality experiences – details of which will be revealed in the near future – and each will be signed by Ozzy himself.

"This one's the most elaborate collection so far," said Ozzy. "It's very well thought-out and well put together. It's got everything in there that you possibly could want and some surprises along the way.

“The sound of a vinyl record is different, and I do believe that vinyl sounds better.”

The box set is available to pre-order through Ozzy’s website.

Ozzy Osbourne: See You On The Other Side

Blizzard Of Ozz (1 LP)

Mr. Crowley live (1 LP) *

Diary Of A Madman (1 LP)

Bark At The Moon (1 LP) *

The Ultimate Sin (1 LP) *

Tribute (2 LP) *

No Rest For The Wicked (1 LP) *

Just Say Ozzy (1L P) *

No More Tears (for the first time as a 2 LP set) **

Live & Loud (3 LP) *

Ozzmosis (2 LP) *

Down To Earth (1 LP) *

Flippin' The B Side (newly compiled collection of non-LP tracks) **

Live At Budokan (2 LP) **

Black Rain (2 LP) *

Scream (2 LP) *

* Currently unavailable on Vinyl

** Previously unreleased on Vinyl

Flippin' The B Side

1. You Looking At Me Looking At You

Originally from the Crazy Train UK 7-inch single, 1980

2. One Up The B Side

Originally from Bark At The Moon 7-inch single, 1983

3. Spiders

Originally from Bark At The Moon 7-inch single, 1983

4. Hero

Originally a hidden track from the No Rest For The Wicked US CD and cassette, 1988

5. The Liar

Originally from the Miracle Man UK 12-inch single, 1988

6. Don't Blame Me

Originally from the Mama I'm Coming Home UK 7-inch single, 1991

7. Party With The Animals

Originally from the Mama I'm Coming Home US CD single, 1992

8. Living With The Enemy

Originally from the Perry Mason UK CD single, 1995

9. Voodoo Dancer

Originally from the I Just Want You UK CD single, 1996

10. Back On Earth

Originally from The Ozzman Cometh compilation, 1997

11. No Place For Angels

Originally from the Gets Me Through CD single, 2001

12. Walk On Water

Originally released on Prince Of Darkness, 2005