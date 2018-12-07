Ozzy Osbourne: F*** Christmas - I hate it

Ozzy Osbourne says he’s not a fan of Christmas and is more than happy to work through the festive period as it's for "shopaholics and kids".

The Prince Of Darkness will play at a special Ozzfest at The Forum in Los Angeles on December 31 – and he’s promised to bring in 2019 with a bang.

Ozzy says: “I’ve been saying to Sharon for ever, ‘Fuck Christmas, I hate it.’ It’s for shopaholics and kids and so I’ve always wanted to work through Christmas.

“We’re doing a gig at The Forum on New Year’s Eve with Ozzfest, two stages, Zakk Sabbath, Rob Zombie, Ice-T’s doing it – a bunch of different people.

“It’s going to be the all-stars of Ozzfest. I want to give them a great show and I want to have fun.

“I’m bringing in the new year with a big bang!”

Joining Ozzy, Zakk Sabbath, Rob Zombie and Ice-T’s Body Count are Marilyn Manson, Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Devildriver and Wednesday 13.

Ozzy will return to the UK and Ireland early next year and has also been confirmed for Download Australia, which will take place in March – and Download Japan, which is scheduled to run on March 21.