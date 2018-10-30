Ozzy: I should have been dead 10 times

Ozzy Osbourne says he’s lucky to be alive after a series of health setbacks throughout his career.

He was recently released from hospital after having surgery on his right hand due to an infection which caused his thumb to swell to 10 times its normal size.

And in a new interview with Rolling Stone which was conducted during the recent North American leg of his No More Tours 2, Ozzy talks about a range of topics, including his health.

He says: “I never thought I’d make it this far. Fifty years is a lot. I don’t understand why I’m alive still after the hell-raising days. I guess whoever the man is upstairs, if there even is one, wants me to stick around.”

Ozzy adds: “I should have been dead fucking 10 times. I’m not saying that to be funny. I had a quad-bike accident in 2003. My heart stopped twice. I’ve overdosed on drugs a few times, which I ain’t fucking proud of.”

As for his lifestyle now, Ozzy adds: “I don’t smoke tobacco. I don’t drink booze. I don’t do dope any more.”

The veteran vocalist will make up the four shows he had to postpone earlier this month next summer, and, after his New Year’s Eve Ozzfest in Los Angeles, he’ll return to the UK and Europe in early 2019.

Speaking about his live lineup which features Zakk Wylde, Rob Nicholson, Adam Wakeman and Tommy Clufetos, Ozzy says: “This band is really good.”

And revealing that he has a few ideas for possible new material, Ozzy says: “I’d like to do another album with Zakk if I could. There’s one called Mr Armageddon, which is gonna be a good song.

“It’s not about Christmas! It’s a nice, sweet little song about a man called Mr Armageddon!”

Ozzy will return to the UK and Ireland early next year and has also been confirmed for Download Australia, which will take place in March – and Download Japan, which is scheduled to run on March 21.