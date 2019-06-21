Ozzy and Scorpions classics rock trailer for Trolls World Tour

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Ozzy Osbourne would voice the character of King Thrash in the upcoming Dreamworks animated film Trolls World Tour.

The music-heavy follow-up to 2016’s Trolls will be released in 2020 and along with Ozzy, features artists including Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson, Anna Kendrick and Mary J Blige.

The plot sees six Troll tribes – each representing a different musical genre: Funk, pop, techno, jazz, country and classical – uniting in an attempt to destroy rock’s dark grasp of the world.

Now the first trailer has been released and it features an Ozzy classic along with Scorpions’ Rock You Like A Hurricane.

In one scene, lead character Poppy, voiced by Anna Kendrick, is seen playing Simon & Garfunkel’s gentle The Sound Of Silence before Queen Barb – voiced by Rachel Bloom – rise from the earth to blast out the riff to Ozzy’s Crazy Train.

She declares: “I’m going to unite the six strings and destroy all music… except for rock!”

Check out the colourful trailer below.

Ozzy was forced to postpone his entire 2019 tour itinerary after falling at home and aggravating an old injury sustained during his 2003 ATV accident, just as he was recovering from a bout of pneumonia.

The rescheduled dates will take place from early next year, and Judas Priest will join him on the road as special guests.