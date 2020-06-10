Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour set to be broadcast once again

Between 2016-2018, Ozzy Osbourne and his son Jack filmed a US reality TV series titled Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour.

The pair’s escapades took them to famous historical sites around the globe – and now the hit series is set to be re-broadcast on AXS TV for the first time, starting on July 2.

If you missed it the first time around, here’s some of what you can expect: “Armed with nothing but an RV and a bucket list packed with iconic sites and unforgettable activities, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour captures the heavy metal king Ozzy Osbourne and his son Jack on the adventure of a lifetime.

“The pair hit the road to learn the history of legendary landmarks with the help of knowledgeable experts and take a deep dive into the quirky local hotspots, ranging from a funeral museum and medical oddities collection, to an abandoned penitentiary to a Sin City summit with Billy Idol to a dip in the Fountain of Youth.

“Highlights include a trip to The Alamo – where Ozzy relives one of his more infamous moments – a trek to Roswell and the alleged extraterrestrial crash site just outside of Area 51, international odysseys to the UK where the pair check out ‘Superhenge’ and to Japan, where they craft a kitana blade and Jack gets a souvenir that will last a lifetime.”

AXS TV have released a new trailer for the series and it can be watched below.

Ozzy infamously urinated on the the Alamo while drunk in 1982 and was banned from performing in the area for 10 years – a rule that was only lifted when he donated $10,000 to the memorial fund.