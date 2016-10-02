Ozzy accidentally texted Robert Plant about a missing cat

Jack Osbourne has revealed how his dad Ozzy once accidentally sent Robert Plant a text about a missing cat.

Discussing the Black Sabbath frontman’s lack of technical know-how when it comes to mobile phones, Jack tells the Conan show that Ozzy panicked when he couldn’t find his pet cat and ended up texting the Led Zeppelin hero by mistake.

Ozzy says: “I try, but I end up sending the wrong message to the wrong person. I can’t work a bloody digital watch, never mind a phone.”

Jack explains: “He once sent Robert Plant a text message like, ‘I can’t find the cat.’” Ozzy says Plant replied with an obviously confused message of his own.

“He sent one back going,’ You can’t find the cat…?‘”

Jack also jokes that his notoriously eccentric parents Ozzy and Sharon have made his life more interesting than most.

Whether it’s his mother baring her breasts on TV or his dad making him watch graphic war documentaries as a child, things are rarely dull.

Jack says: “I just like a heads up. If you’re gonna jump out of a closet and scare me, I have more fun if I’m in on the joke. So if she’s gonna bare her breasts on national TV…”

The father and son duo have been working together on a show for the History Channel called Ozzy And Jack’s World Detour,which in itself has been traumatic for Jack.

He adds: “There’s road trip rules…everyone knows that. If you fart in the car, roll the window down. He doesn’t do that.”

Ozzy and Sharon’s relationship appears to be back on track after the singer admitted he had been having an affair and that he was addicted to sex.

Black Sabbath complete their The End farewell tour in their home city of Birmingham, UK, on February 4.

Black Sabbath: The End world tour

Nov 08: Oklahoma BOK Center, OK

Nov 10: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Nov 12: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Nov 16: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 24: Cordoba En El Orfeo Superdomo, Argentina

Nov 26: Buenos Aires Estadio Velez, Argentina

Nov 30: Curitiba Pedrerira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Dec 02: Rio Praca Da Apoteose, Brazil

Dec 04: Sao Paulo Estadio Do Morumbi, Brazil

Jan 20: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jan 22: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 26: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jan 29: London O2, UK

Jan 31: London O2, UK

Feb 02: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Ozzy Osbourne: why I can't stop working, TV stardom, and being crap at parking