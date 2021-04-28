Over 70 new bands announced for Download Festival 2022

Look alive, rockers: Deftones, Korn, Megadeth, The Pretty Reckless, Steel Panther, The Ghost Inside, Funeral For A Friend, Descendents, Electric Wizard and Sepultura have all been added to the Download 2022 bill.

It was previously confirmed that Kiss, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro would be headlining the 2022 event, set to take place on 10-12 June at Donington Park.

Now, organisers have announced a further 70 bands will be joining the bill, including thrash legends Megadeth, who will be headlining the Second Stage on Friday night, and punk-rock mainstays Descendents, who'll be closing out Sunday night at the Avalanche Stage.

Rise Against, Theory, Black Label Society, Monster Truck, Those Damn Crows, The Distillers, The Darkness, Airbourne, Skillet, Daughtry, Bush, Lacuna Coil, Ayron Jones, Of Mice & Men, Wednesday 13 and Massive Wagons are all also set to join the bill.

Tickets for Download 2022 are on sale now. You can check out the full new line-up on the poster below.

(Image credit: Download Festival)