Orville Peck has teamed up with Shania Twain and it is a relentless parade of joy

Orville Peck has released the video for his new single, Legends Never Die – featuring country-pop icon Shania Twain.

Legends Never Die is the latest single taken from Peck's Show Pony EP – also released today (August 14) – and is a joyful parade of buoyant alt-country, queer pride and excellent costumes. Yes, including that leopard print catsuit.

“I cannot thank Shania enough for being part of this," says Peck of the track. "She has always been a hero of mine and her music made me feel so empowered growing up.

"As cliché as it sounds, recording with her and getting to get up on stage and sing with her in Nashville is a dream come true. No words really.”

Show Pony is the follow-up to Peck's debut album Pony, released last year. A collection of otherworldly love songs sung from society’s fringes, Pony marked Peck out as a singer with a talent for telling the stories of those who might feel at odds with the world. Show Pony is a reflection of that. "Having spent the past year on the road and then in quarantine, I was able to reflect on all that had happened since the release of Pony and expand upon it," he says.

"This is a collection of stories and I hope listeners will join me in them.”

Watch the video for Legends Never Die below. Show Pony is available now.