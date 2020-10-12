Orange Goblin to celebrate 25th anniversary with two global streams

Metal legends Orange Goblin will celebrate their 25th anniversary with a pair of globally-streamed, pay-per-view live shows this November.

"The world has gone to shit and any plans we had to tour and celebrate our 25th Anniversary seemed to have gone with it," says frontman Ben Ward. "Until now! Thanks to the fine folks at Hotel Radio and Old Empire we are very happy to announce these two very special live stream shows from The Dome in London on the 15th and 16th November!

"Each night we will celebrate a different era of the band with songs drawn from each specific period to make sure both nights are truly unique. As well as being able to broadcast across the world, we are thrilled to be able to invite a select few people to be able to actually attend the shows thanks to the socially distanced regulations at the venue.

"There hasn't been much for people to get excited about this year but we hope that this will give the Orange Goblin fans something to look forward to and we promise that there will also be other little treats both online and at the shows for those that get involved!"

Tickets for the live stream are on sale now from Hotel Radio, while a very limited number of group tickets to attend the show itself are available in various bubble sizes.

Fans who choose the pay-per-view option will also be able to access an exclusive, behind-the-scenes live stream, plus interviews, special merchandise, chat rooms, Q&As and the opportunity to win exclusive Orange Goblin prizes.

