Opeth stop by the studio on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Some of our regular readers might not be here today, they could be up to their knickers in mud at Glastonbury. But we're still here and putting together the greatest radio show on the planet.

Tonight we’ll be sitting down with Opeth frontman and winner of The Golden God award, Mikael Åkerfeldt, to talk about their forthcoming album Pale Communion. We’ll also be playing choice tracks from Bigelf’s debut album.

We’ll also be spinning killer songs from Sikth, Parkway Drive, Van Halen, Dillinger, Wovenwar, Killswitch Engage, Within Temptation and Nevermore.

And our talking point tonight comes from the unlikely source of Noddy Holder. Ol’ Noddy from Slade has recently been given the freedom of the city in Walsall… which got us thinking.

Who should be given the city? And which city? And why?

Sabbath for Birmingham, surely?

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.