Old James – featuring former members of Annihilator and Skull Fist ­ release their debut EP next week.

The Canadian band’s five-track, self-titled EP comes out on Monday, June 23, with one song, Don’t Put It On Me, available to stream below.

Old James features Brian Stephenson, once of Annihilator, on vocals and guitar, Jon Ublansky on bass, former Cauldron and Skull Fist drummer Chris Stephenson and Andy Thompson on guitar.

Old James: Don’t Put It On Me