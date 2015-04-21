Ol Drake ropes in pals on Guitarists single

Former Evile guitarist Ol Drake has released the first single from his upcoming debut solo album.

Drake left Evile in 2013 and was last year replaced by ex Fallen Fate member Piers Donno-Fuller. His solo album Old Rake is released on June 22.

Single Guitarists Playing Guitars debuted on the BBC Radio 1 Rock Show this week and is now available for streaming on Spotify. It features special guest appearances from Exodus and Slayer man Gary Holt as well as Testament’s James Murphy and Sylosis member Josh Middleton.

Drake says: “This song was written by trying to write the cheesiest riff possible and going from there. I was speaking to Gary Holt and he said he’d like to solo on the album, and it just happened that when he’d said that I’d reached the main solo section in its writing process.

“Then I thought, ‘I might as well go all out.’ James got involved and I couldn’t believe it – to have two of my idols from growing up on one of my songs was mind-blowing.

“Do not take a full impression of the whole album from this song. Every track is different.”

Drums on the album are handled by Fear Factory’s Mike Heller. The album was recorded at Ol Drake’s home studio and mixed with James Murphy.

Old Rake is available to pre-order now on CD and limited edition signed CD. A 242-page tab book, featuring full tablature for both guitar and bass transcribed by Ol Drake, is also available.